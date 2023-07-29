Toncoin Price Down 11% Over Last Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 29th. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00004419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion and $33.29 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00020858 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017427 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014323 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,322.86 or 1.00042354 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.28778111 USD and is down -4.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $35,465,391.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

