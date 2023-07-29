tomiNet Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last Week (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. tomiNet has a market cap of $216.51 million and $16.54 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One tomiNet token can now be bought for about $3.27 or 0.00011180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, tomiNet has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About tomiNet

tomiNet’s genesis date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 112,665,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,146,338 tokens. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/blog.

Buying and Selling tomiNet

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 112,665,826 with 65,369,656 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 3.28378839 USD and is down -2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $15,001,338.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

