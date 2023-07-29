Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in July

Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 247,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 297.0 days.

Toho Stock Performance

Shares of TKCOF remained flat at $41.46 during midday trading on Friday. Toho has a fifty-two week low of $33.66 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.80.

Toho Company Profile

Toho Co, Ltd. engages in the motion picture, theatrical production, and real estate businesses in Japan. It is involved in producing, buying/selling, and renting movies; producing and selling television programs, movie pamphlets, and video software; and business related to merchandising rights, and other activities.

