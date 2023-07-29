TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Short Interest Down 26.3% in July

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the June 30th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of TOD’S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

TOD’S Stock Performance

Shares of TODGF stock remained flat at $33.92 during trading hours on Friday. TOD’S has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $67.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.92.

About TOD’S

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. It distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), the e-commerce channels, franchised retail outlets, and a series of selected independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

Featured Stories

