TMX Group Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

TMX Group Stock Performance

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at C$29.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$69.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$113.31. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$24.61 and a 12 month high of C$30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.02. TMX Group had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of C$306.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$297.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 1.494 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About TMX Group

X has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$161.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Stories

