TMX Group Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.
TMX Group Stock Performance
Shares of TMX Group stock opened at C$29.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$69.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$113.31. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$24.61 and a 12 month high of C$30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01.
TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.02. TMX Group had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of C$306.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$297.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 1.494 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About TMX Group
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TMX Group
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.