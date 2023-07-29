Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Short Interest Up 22.4% in July

Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,200 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the June 30th total of 399,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

OTCMKTS:TLRS remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,119. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09. Timberline Resources has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.23.

Timberline Resources Corporation explores, evaluates, acquires, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 18,464 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada.

