Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Short Interest Up 22.4% in July

Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,200 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the June 30th total of 399,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Timberline Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TLRS remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,119. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09. Timberline Resources has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.23.
About Timberline Resources
