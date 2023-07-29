Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC Takes Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.
KMI opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 101.80%.
In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on KMI. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.
