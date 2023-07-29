Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC Raises Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $85.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.57.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.