Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC Has $264,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in General Mills by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in General Mills by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GIS opened at $75.45 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.62.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,897 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

