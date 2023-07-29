Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC Buys New Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC bought a new stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $64.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.07. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $125.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.54 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WOLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Wolfspeed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

