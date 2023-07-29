Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC Boosts Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC increased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $108.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.05. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $103.22 and a one year high of $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.88%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. Barclays cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.06.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.