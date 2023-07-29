Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC Acquires New Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,139 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK opened at $209.79 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $179.61 and a one year high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

