Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC Acquires New Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2023

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSKFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,139 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK opened at $209.79 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $179.61 and a one year high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSKGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

