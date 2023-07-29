Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF) Short Interest Update

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Tidewater Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of Tidewater Renewables stock remained flat at $6.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91. Tidewater Renewables has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $8.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDWRF. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Tidewater Renewables Company Profile

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, and others industries.

