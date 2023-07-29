thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the June 30th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

thyssenkrupp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKAMY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.85. 884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.82. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.51.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 2.04%.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of materials services, industrial components, automotive technology, steel, and marine systems in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Materials Services segment distributes materials and offers technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

