Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Down 35.7% in July

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Stock Up 4.1 %
Thunderbird Entertainment Group stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,845. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $3.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile
