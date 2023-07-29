Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Down 35.7% in July

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Stock Up 4.1 %

Thunderbird Entertainment Group stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,845. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $3.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc develops, produces, and distributes film and television programs in Canada, the United States, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, and internationally. Its portfolio consists of animated, factual, and scripted projects. The company's programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and dramas, and unscripted contents.

