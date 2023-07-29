Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) Trading Down 0.3%

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.33 and last traded at $10.33. Approximately 52,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 866% from the average daily volume of 5,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBCPU. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares during the period.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

