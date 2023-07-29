Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.36). Approximately 6,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 111,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.37).

Thruvision Group Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 24.75. The company has a market capitalization of £41.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2,800.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

Thruvision Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thruvision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thruvision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.