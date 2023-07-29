Three Sixty Solar (OTCMKTS:LRTTF) Trading Down 4.1%

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LRTTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 0.54 and last traded at 0.56. 309,859 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15,370% from the average session volume of 2,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.58.

Three Sixty Solar Trading Down 8.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.61.

Three Sixty Solar Company Profile

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. designs, builds, and installs vertical solar array systems. It also offers solar towers for commercial projects and utility scale solar farms. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

