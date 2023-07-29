Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TCBX. TheStreet upgraded Third Coast Bancshares from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Third Coast Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.
NASDAQ TCBX opened at $20.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average of $16.78. The company has a market capitalization of $278.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.27. Third Coast Bancshares has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $21.00.
In other news, insider Audrey Duncan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $28,460.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Audrey Duncan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $28,460.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Bonnen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,884.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,470 shares of company stock valued at $427,564 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 62,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 37,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 9,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
