Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TCBX. TheStreet upgraded Third Coast Bancshares from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Third Coast Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Third Coast Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCBX opened at $20.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average of $16.78. The company has a market capitalization of $278.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.27. Third Coast Bancshares has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $21.00.

Insider Transactions at Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $34.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.05 million. Third Coast Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 14.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Third Coast Bancshares will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Audrey Duncan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $28,460.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Audrey Duncan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $28,460.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Bonnen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,884.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,470 shares of company stock valued at $427,564 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Third Coast Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 62,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 37,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 9,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

