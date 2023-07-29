TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS) Trading Down 2%

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 30.20 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 32.35 ($0.41). Approximately 290,801 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 334,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.42).

TheWorks.co.uk Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 979.05. The company has a market cap of £19.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3,180.00 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 32.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 32.47.

About TheWorks.co.uk

(Get Free Report)

TheWorks.co.uk plc operates as a retailer of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books, and stationery products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through its online platform. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TheWorks.co.uk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TheWorks.co.uk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.