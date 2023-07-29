Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Cut to $625.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $664.00 to $625.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TMO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $595.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $633.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.83 on Thursday, reaching $561.85. 1,639,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,245. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $611.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $526.12 and a 200 day moving average of $549.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 159,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,622 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 83,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 264.3% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 12,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.9% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

