The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 63.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 14,711 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Motco raised its position in Williams Companies by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,178.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMB. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $34.06. 5,400,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,525,070. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.18. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $35.79.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.04%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $230,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,493,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.