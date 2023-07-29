The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,762 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.12. The company had a trading volume of 13,606,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,254,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $157.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.69. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.61.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

