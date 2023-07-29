The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,816 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,638,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,937,104. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The company has a market cap of $157.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.61.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

