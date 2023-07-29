The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 446,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,377 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $76,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Natixis lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 234.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 94,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after purchasing an additional 65,888 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $775,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $839,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $173.26 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.29 and a 200 day moving average of $177.77.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.