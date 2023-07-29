The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Lowered to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SHYF. Craig Hallum downgraded The Shyft Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on The Shyft Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Shyft Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

The Shyft Group Stock Performance

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $527.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.95.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $243.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.55 million. Analysts expect that The Shyft Group will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Shyft Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 24.5% in the second quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 385,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 34.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 258,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 66,536 shares during the period. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 229,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Further Reading

