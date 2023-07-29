The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $952.00

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 952 ($12.21) and last traded at GBX 951.20 ($12.20), with a volume of 509829 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 928.20 ($11.90).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGE. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 915 ($11.73) to GBX 970 ($12.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.26) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.57) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Sage Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 852.14 ($10.93).

The Sage Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,700.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 892.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 817.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The Sage Group Cuts Dividend

The Sage Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 6.55 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is 9,500.00%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

