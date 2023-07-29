The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,306 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.0% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $31,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.06.

Shares of PG opened at $156.39 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

