The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,993,612,000 after buying an additional 585,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Home Depot by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after buying an additional 1,698,402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,899,964,000 after purchasing an additional 607,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,740,875,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Depot Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $331.34. 2,268,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,980,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $333.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $305.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.84. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

