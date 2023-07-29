The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.38.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5 %

Home Depot stock opened at $331.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $333.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

