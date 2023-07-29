The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stake Raised by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $20,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.33.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

Hershey Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total value of $30,650,374.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,138,425 shares in the company, valued at $559,369,211.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,678,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,911 shares of company stock worth $76,238,787. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,622,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,844. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $211.49 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.29.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.192 dividend. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 47.64%.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.