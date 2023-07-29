The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Cut to $83.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $101.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.54.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $3.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.24. 3,699,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,145. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $79.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 372.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

