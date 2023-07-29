The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,300 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the June 30th total of 169,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 128,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

The Glimpse Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRAR opened at $3.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07. The Glimpse Group has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $6.90.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.67 million for the quarter. The Glimpse Group had a negative return on equity of 35.70% and a negative net margin of 78.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRAR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Glimpse Group by 374.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 554,965 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in The Glimpse Group by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 39,939 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Adept XR Learning, which provides VR/AR solutions for higher education learning and corporate training; PostReality that offers AR presentation tools for design, creation, and collaboration; D6 VR, which provides VR/AR data visualization, data-analysis tools, and collaboration for financial services and other data intensive industries; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

