The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,300 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the June 30th total of 169,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 128,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
The Glimpse Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VRAR opened at $3.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07. The Glimpse Group has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $6.90.
The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.67 million for the quarter. The Glimpse Group had a negative return on equity of 35.70% and a negative net margin of 78.62%.
The Glimpse Group Company Profile
The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Adept XR Learning, which provides VR/AR solutions for higher education learning and corporate training; PostReality that offers AR presentation tools for design, creation, and collaboration; D6 VR, which provides VR/AR data visualization, data-analysis tools, and collaboration for financial services and other data intensive industries; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.
