The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $103.26

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$103.26 and traded as low as C$100.84. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at C$102.08, with a volume of 70,863 shares.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of C$8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$103.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$103.26.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$185.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$172.86 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 21.43%. On average, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 2.129 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

