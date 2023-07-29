The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.1 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $65.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 470,786 shares of company stock worth $30,019,224. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

