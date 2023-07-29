Tezos Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. During the last week, Tezos has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $790.95 million and $11.65 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00002851 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008765 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002071 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000960 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002504 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 968,054,399 coins and its circulating supply is 946,886,956 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

