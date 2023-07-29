Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given New $128.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $135.00 to $128.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. 888 reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.45.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $109.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.62. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $118.16.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $654,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,513. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,217,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

