Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Barclays

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, June 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.45.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $109.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $118.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.62.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 6.69%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.93%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $654,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,567,513. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $654,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,567,513. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 11,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.