Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (TCBS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on September 25th

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ:TCBS opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Texas Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16.
Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 2.44%.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Texas Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
