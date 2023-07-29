Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) Short Interest Update

Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.0 days.

Tessenderlo Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSDOF stock remained flat at C$31.69 on Friday. Tessenderlo Group has a twelve month low of C$30.52 and a twelve month high of C$35.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.07.

Tessenderlo Group Company Profile

Tessenderlo Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agriculture, valorizing bio-residuals, energy, and industrial solution businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agro, Bio-Valorization, Industrial Solutions, and T-Power. The Agro segment engages in the production, marketing, and trading of crop nutrients, including liquid crop and potassium sulfate fertilizers, as well as crop protection products.

