TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Update

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

TerraVest Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TRRVF stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36. TerraVest Industries has a fifty-two week low of $17.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89.

About TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

