Television Broadcasts Limited (OTCMKTS:TVBCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Television Broadcasts Limited (OTCMKTS:TVBCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the June 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Television Broadcasts Price Performance
OTCMKTS TVBCY remained flat at $1.26 during trading on Friday. Television Broadcasts has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55.
About Television Broadcasts
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Television Broadcasts
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Television Broadcasts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Television Broadcasts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.