Television Broadcasts Limited (OTCMKTS:TVBCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Television Broadcasts Limited (OTCMKTS:TVBCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the June 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Television Broadcasts Price Performance

OTCMKTS TVBCY remained flat at $1.26 during trading on Friday. Television Broadcasts has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55.

About Television Broadcasts

Television Broadcasts Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in terrestrial television broadcasting, program production, and other television-related activities. It operates through Hong Kong TV Broadcasting, Over-The-Top (OTT) Streaming, e-Commerce Business, Mainland China Operations, and International Operations segments.

