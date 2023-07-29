Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.70-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $19.00-$19.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $501.75.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $382.02. The company had a trading volume of 675,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,368. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Teledyne Technologies has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $448.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $403.67 and a 200 day moving average of $417.22.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 62.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1,272.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Further Reading

