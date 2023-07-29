Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.00-$19.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.13. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $19.00 to $19.20 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $501.75.

Shares of TDY opened at $382.02 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $325.00 and a 52 week high of $448.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $402.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.04.

Teledyne Technologies last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,276,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 110.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

