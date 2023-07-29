Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.00 to $19.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $19.11. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $19.00-$19.20 EPS.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $382.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Teledyne Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $402.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $417.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDY. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $501.75.

In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,276,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 110.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.