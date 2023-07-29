Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,476,242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 4,379,518 shares.The stock last traded at $30.05 and had previously closed at $28.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.22.

Teladoc Health Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.94.

Insider Activity

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $652.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.20 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 158.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $411,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,620 shares in the company, valued at $685,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $411,354.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Claus Torp Jensen sold 6,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $189,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,096 shares in the company, valued at $379,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,011 shares of company stock worth $999,473. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 285.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 408.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Articles

