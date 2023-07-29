Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Short Interest Down 33.3% in July

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of Tel-Instrument Electronics stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.28. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $2.93. The company has a market cap of $7.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25.

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 59.49%.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

