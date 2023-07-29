TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TechnipFMC updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 5.5 %

FTI stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.52. 7,784,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,721,746. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.71 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.36. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $19.15.

TechnipFMC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 183.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading

