TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity updated its Q4 guidance to $1.75 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.75-$1.75 EPS.
TE Connectivity stock opened at $142.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.05. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $146.60. The company has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.94.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 30.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
