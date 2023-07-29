TDb Split (TSE:XTD) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.14

TDb Split Corp. (TSE:XTD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.14 and traded as high as C$4.17. TDb Split shares last traded at C$4.14, with a volume of 9,739 shares trading hands.

TDb Split Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.90 million, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.96.

TDb Split Company Profile

TDb Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of a company operating in the banking sector. It primarily invests in the common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank.

